Tiffany Haddish promises to make good on poor performance in Miami

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish plans to make good on a poor performance during a New Year's Eve show in Miami.

The 39-year-old star of "Girls Trip" said too much partying with friends led to a rough start to her recently completed standup tour.

"I danced all night," Haddish said during Tuesday night's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "I drank more than I ever drank in my entire life. My kidneys fell out. I'm pretty sure my Uber rating dropped a little low because I pooped on myself a little bit in the Uber. It was -- it was bad."

Haddish explained how she flew to Miami the day before and was peer-pressured into partying with friends, despite a scheduled appearance the next day. She said she wasn't ready to perform but felt like she was pushed out onto the stage.

Cellphone video from that night showed Haddish forgetting her jokes.

"I don't know if you know this about Miami, but that's where the devil lives, and he was trying to snatch my soul out of my body that day," Haddish told Kimmel. "He got it for about a hot hour and then I went and got her back, in the name of Jesus."

Because of the incident, Haddish said she no longer allows cellphones at her shows.

Haddish promised to return to Miami this summer.

"And anyone who has a ticket from New Year's Eve from that night, they can get in for free if they present the ticket," Haddish said. "And if they don't have the ticket, it's going to be, like, $20."

Haddish said all the money from the show will be donated to the Department of Children's Services.

"While the devil tried to trick me, I turn it around and make us win," she added.

