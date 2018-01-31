Trailer released for 'scariest horror movie ever'

PARK CITY, Utah - Time and again you've heard how this movie or that movie is supposed to be the scariest ever made. Maybe now it's time to believe the hype about one movie that has film critics hiding under their beds.

Hereditary has been drawing raves and casting fear since it played at this year's Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Set for release on June 8, Hereditary starts Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne and Alex Wolff.

IMDB.com summarizes the movie like this:

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

Critics are having no problem finding ways to describe how scary Hereditary is.

HEREDITARY isn't just the freakiest thing I've seen in ages, but by far the most emotionally upsetting. Never feels like a tease; every scare has a very cruel purpose. Toni Collette astonishes. Couldn't have asked for a more satisfying end to my #Sundance2018. — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) January 25, 2018

Watch the new trailer that was released on Tuesday to see if you're going to be in the theaters when Hereditary is released this summer.

HEREDITARY is so disquieting, you’ll be gasping for air in the theater. Utterly believable supernatural horror. There will be no scarier movie this year. If there is, it means we’re in a new golden age. #Sundance — Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) January 23, 2018

Also I hate to play the comparison game, but HEREDITARY is this year's THE WITCH and you people are in for a real fucking treat when this comes out. Go in cold if you can. — David Fear (@davidlfear) January 24, 2018

