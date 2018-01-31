Entertainment

Trailer released for 'scariest horror movie ever'

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer
Headline Goes Here

PARK CITY, Utah - Time and again you've heard how this movie or that movie is supposed to be the scariest ever made. Maybe now it's time to believe the hype about one movie that has film critics hiding under their beds.

Hereditary has been drawing raves and casting fear since it played at this year's Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

More Entertainment Headlines

Set for release on June 8, Hereditary starts Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne and Alex Wolff.  

IMDB.com summarizes the movie like this:

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

Critics are having no problem finding ways to describe how scary Hereditary is.

Watch the new trailer that was released on Tuesday to see if you're going to be in the theaters when Hereditary is released this summer.

 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.