Twitter going bonkers for #DefinitiveDisneyBracket

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - While those March Madness brackets are surely busted ahead of this weekend's Final Four, there's another bracket that is generating plenty of buzz on social media.

It seems that the Twitter universe has been stirring about the #DefinitiveDisneyBracket being widely shared.

The Disney-Pixar bracket is being touted as the "definitive" bracket to end all debates about the greatest animated Disney movie from the collection.

Much like the NCAA tournament bracket, the Disney-Pixar bracket is divided into four regions -- but because geographical placement doesn't make much sense, they have been inventively titled Magic, Believe, Imagination and Wish.

Twitter user @Jander513 is behind the bracket, for which voting is now underway for the Sweet Sixteen. There seem to have been plenty of upsets already, as "Tarzan" beat out "Winnie the Pooh" and "Mulan" knocked off "Toy Story 2" to advance to the round of 16.

The final 16 movies still standing are "Toy Story," "Wall-E," "Finding Dory" and "Moana" in the Believe Region; "Tarzan," "Ratatouille," "Up" and "The Little Mermaid" in the Magic Region; "The Jungle Book," "The Incredibles," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Lilo and Stitch" in the Imagination Region; and "Mulan," "Monsters University," "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" in the Wish Region.

Of course, the bracket completely ignores the live-action Disney movies. In one author's view, this race would be completely different if "Flight of the Navigator" was part of the bracket.

Perhaps there should be a separate bracket for Disney's other studios like Touchtone Pictures.

Excluding Lucasfilm, which was acquired by Disney in 2012, including the live-action features would open the door for movies like "Three Men and a Baby," "Dick Tracy," "Down and Out in Beverly Hills," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," "Father of the Bride" (the 1991 Steve Martin remake) and "Pretty Woman."

Then there's "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?," which is perhaps the most notable movie to mix the world of animation with real-life actors.

Now that would be a "definitive" bracket.

