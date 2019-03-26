Ultra Music Festival schedule: Saturday

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The three-day Ultra Music Festival marks its second day on Saturday at Miami's Virginia Key.
The festival hosts about 50 sets from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. There are six stages: A main stage, an arena and four stages on the Resistance Island area
Here is the schedule:
2 p.m.
Main stage: Tommie Sunshine
Live arena: Bonnie X Clyde
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Fabio Neural
Resistance Island - Reflector: Spinnzinn
Resistance Island - Arrival: Antz
2:55 p.m.
Main stage: Mykris
3 p.m.
Resistance Island - Oasis: Bebe Breaks
3:30 p.m.
Live arena: Louis Futon
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Eric Powell
4 p.m.
Main stage: Salvatore Ganacci
Resistance Island - Reflector: La Fleur
Resistance Island - Arrival: Thugfucker
Resistance Island - Oasis: Motion Sky
5 p.m.
Live arena: Phantoms
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Secret Guest
Resistance Island - Oasis: Kayne & Sanchez
5:05 p.m.
Main stage: Cash Cash
5:30 p.m.
Resistance Island - Reflector: Anna
6 p.m.
Resistance Island - Arrival: Hector
Resistance Island - Oasis: Josh Wetherington
6:10 p.m.
Main stage: Nghtmre+ Slander present Gud Vibrations
6:30 p.m.
Live arena: G Jones
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Hot Since 82
7 p.m.
Resistance Island - Oasis: Moksha Sunset Drum
7:30 p.m.
Resistance Island - Reflector: Marcel Dettmann
7:45 p.m.
Main stage: Tchami
8 p.m.
Live arena: Gigantic Nghtmre
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: The Martinez Brothers
Resistance Island - Arrival: Camelphat | Solardo
Resistance Island - Oasis: Richard Fraioli
9 p.m.
Resistance Island - Reflector: Matador
Resistance Island - Oasis: Jimmie Page
9:20 p.m.
Main stage: Armin Van Buuren
9:30 p.m.
Live arena: Gritz
Resistance Island - Arrival: Popof
10 p.m.
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Jamie Jones | Joseph Capriati
Resistance Island - Reflector: Richie Hawtin
Resistance Island - Oasis: Metaphysical | Motoe Haus
10:55 p.m.
Main stage: Zedd
11 p.m.
Live arena: Illenium
Resistance Island - Arrival: PleasureKraft
Resistance Island - Oasis: Christopher James
12 a.m.
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Carl Cox | Marco Carola
Resistance Island - Reflector: Dubfire | Nicole Moudaber | Paco Osuna
Resistance Island - Oasis: Rodrigo Vieira
12:30 a.m.
Main stage: Martin Garrix
Live arena: Deadmau5 (Cube J.O debut)
Resistance Island - Arrival: Cristoph
1 a.m.
Resistance Island - Oasis: Takshak
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.