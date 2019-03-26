Ultra Music Festival schedule: Saturday

General views around Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on March 27, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The three-day Ultra Music Festival marks its second day on Saturday at Miami's Virginia Key.

The festival hosts about 50 sets from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. There are six stages: A main stage, an arena and four stages on the Resistance Island area

Here is the schedule:

2 p.m.

Main stage: Tommie Sunshine

Live arena: Bonnie X Clyde

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Fabio Neural

Resistance Island - Reflector: Spinnzinn

Resistance Island - Arrival: Antz

2:55 p.m.

Main stage: Mykris

3 p.m.

Resistance Island - Oasis: Bebe Breaks

3:30 p.m.

Live arena: Louis Futon

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Eric Powell

4 p.m.

Main stage: Salvatore Ganacci

Resistance Island - Reflector: La Fleur

Resistance Island - Arrival: Thugfucker

Resistance Island - Oasis: Motion Sky

5 p.m.

Live arena: Phantoms

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Secret Guest

Resistance Island - Oasis: Kayne & Sanchez

5:05 p.m.

Main stage: Cash Cash

5:30 p.m.

Resistance Island - Reflector: Anna

6 p.m.

Resistance Island - Arrival: Hector

Resistance Island - Oasis: Josh Wetherington

6:10 p.m.

Main stage: Nghtmre+ Slander present Gud Vibrations

6:30 p.m.

Live arena: G Jones

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Hot Since 82

7 p.m.

Resistance Island - Oasis: Moksha Sunset Drum

7:30 p.m.

Resistance Island - Reflector: Marcel Dettmann

7:45 p.m.

Main stage: Tchami

8 p.m.

Live arena: Gigantic Nghtmre

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: The Martinez Brothers

Resistance Island - Arrival: Camelphat | Solardo

Resistance Island - Oasis: Richard Fraioli

9 p.m.

Resistance Island - Reflector: Matador

Resistance Island - Oasis: Jimmie Page

9:20 p.m.

Main stage: Armin Van Buuren

9:30 p.m.

Live arena: Gritz

Resistance Island - Arrival: Popof

10 p.m.

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Jamie Jones | Joseph Capriati

Resistance Island - Reflector: Richie Hawtin

Resistance Island - Oasis: Metaphysical | Motoe Haus

10:55 p.m.

Main stage: Zedd

11 p.m.

Live arena: Illenium

Resistance Island - Arrival: PleasureKraft

Resistance Island - Oasis: Christopher James

12 a.m.

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Carl Cox | Marco Carola

Resistance Island - Reflector: Dubfire | Nicole Moudaber | Paco Osuna

Resistance Island - Oasis: Rodrigo Vieira

12:30 a.m.

Main stage: Martin Garrix

Live arena: Deadmau5 (Cube J.O debut)

Resistance Island - Arrival: Cristoph

1 a.m.

Resistance Island - Oasis: Takshak

