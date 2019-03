Ultra Music Festival schedule: Sunday

Guests attend Ultra Music Festival 2016 on March 18, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The three-day Ultra Music Festival marks its last day on Sunday at Miami's Virginia Key.

The festival hosts about 50 sets from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. There are six stages: A main stage, an arena and four stages on the Resistance Island area

Here is the schedule:

2 p.m.

Main stage: Kryomann

Live arena: Fatum

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Brennen Grey

Resistance Island - Reflector: Elio Riso

Resistance Island - Arrival: RodB | RiotGear

3 p.m.

Main stage: Young Bombs

Resistance Island - Oasis: Ben Spence

3:15 p.m.

Live arena: Ruben De Ronde

3:30 p.m.

Resistance Island - Arrival: Dennis Cruz

4 p.m.

Resistance Island - Reflector: Noir

Resistance Island - Oasis: Esrever

4:05 p.m.

Main stage: Jonas Blue

4:30 p.m.

Live arena: Cosmic Gate

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Charlotte De Witte

5 p.m.

Resistance Island - Arrival: M.A.N.D.Y.

Resistance Island - Oasis: 7 Grams

5:10 p.m.

Main stage: Lost Kings

6 p.m.

Live arena: Markus Schulz

Resistance Island - Reflector: Josh Wink

Resistance Island - Oasis: Trill Bill | N.Y.S.

6:15 p.m.

Main stage: Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

6:30 p.m.

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Tale of Us

Resistance Island - Arrival: Archie Hamilton | Enzo Siragusa

7 p.m.

Resistance Island - Oasis: Moksha Sunset Drum

7:30 p.m.

Live arena: Vini Vici

7:35 p.m.

Main stage: Oliver Heldens

8 p.m.

Resistance Island - Reflector: Joris Voorn

Resistance Island - Arrival: Debora De Luca

Resistance Island - Oasis: Ideal | Angemi

8:30 p.m.

Live arena: Vini Vici | Infected Mushroom

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Carl Cox

9 p.m.

Live arena: Jeffrey Sutorius, formerly Dash Berlin

Resistance Island - Oasis: Jason Daniel

9:10 p.m.

Main stage: Afrojack

9:30 p.m.

Resistance Island - Arrival: Anja Schneider

10 p.m.

Resistance Island - Reflector: Sasha | John Digweed

Resistance Island - Oasis: Wyzzard

10:30 p.m.

Live arena: Eric Prydz

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Maceo Plex

10:55 p.m.

Main stage: David Guetta

11 p.m.

Resistance Island - Arrival: Richy Ahmed

Resistance Island - Oasis: Juno

12 a.m.

Live arena: Armin Van Buuren

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Adam Beyer

Resistance Island - Reflector: TestPilot

Resistance Island - Oasis: X-Con

12:30 a.m.

Main stage: The Chainsmokers

Resistance Island - Arrival: Technasia | Carlo Lio

1 a.m.

Resistance Island - Oasis: Metaphysical

