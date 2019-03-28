Entertainment

UMF Radio schedule: Friday

UMF Radio to air DJs sets from 2 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

A general view of atmsophere at Ultra Music Festival 2016 in Miami. Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The three-day Ultra Music Festival at Miami's Virginia Key begins Friday, and for those who are unable to attend there will be UMF Radio

Here is the schedule:

More Entertainment Headlines

2 p.m. 

UMF Radio: Running Touch

3:15 p.m. 

UMF Radio:  Ford

4:30 p.m. 

UMF Radio: Memba

6 p.m. 

UMF Radio: Pluko

7:15 p.m. 

UMF Radio:  Chet Porter

8:30 p.m. 

UMF Radio: Kasbo

9:45 p.m. 

UMF Radio: GG Magree

11:15 p.m. 

UMF Radio: Jai Wolf

12:45 p.m. 

UMF Radio: Golden Features

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.