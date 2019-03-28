UMF Radio schedule: Friday

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The three-day Ultra Music Festival at Miami's Virginia Key begins Friday, and for those who are unable to attend there will be UMF Radio.
Here is the schedule:
2 p.m.
UMF Radio: Running Touch
3:15 p.m.
UMF Radio: Ford
4:30 p.m.
UMF Radio: Memba
6 p.m.
UMF Radio: Pluko
7:15 p.m.
UMF Radio: Chet Porter
8:30 p.m.
UMF Radio: Kasbo
9:45 p.m.
UMF Radio: GG Magree
11:15 p.m.
UMF Radio: Jai Wolf
12:45 p.m.
UMF Radio: Golden Features
