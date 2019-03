UMF Radio schedule: Sunday

Guests attend Ultra Music Festival 2016 on March 18, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The three-day Ultra Music Festival at Miami's Virginia Key begins Friday, and for those who are unable to attend there will be UMF Radio.

Here is the schedule:

3 p.m.

UMF Radio: Van Duo

4 p.m.

UMF Radio: Infuze

5 p.m.

UMF Radio: Junior Sanchez

6 p.m.

UMF Radio: Cazztek

7 p.m.

UMF Radio: Dubvision | Raiden

8 p.m.

UMF Radio: Justin Mylo

9 p.m.

UMF Radio: Lost Frequencies

11 p.m.

UMF Radio: Matisse & Sadko

12 a.m.

UMF Radio: Julian Jordan | Brooks

1 a.m.

UMF Radio: TV Noise

