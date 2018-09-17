Video game Fortnite leading to divorces

MIAMI - It may be time to add on to the common wedding vows after it was shown that 5 percent of divorces in the U.K. were caused by Fortnite.

200 divorce petitions have already been filed this year alone, blaming the popular video game for the breakups, according to WJXT.

The numbers reported on Divorce Online do not include those from the U.S. or other countries.

With more than 125 million people playing the game online, it should come as no surprise that things go a little too far for some couples.

According to cnet.com, the World Health Organization named gaming addiction as a potentially harmful technology-related behavior.

