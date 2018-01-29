Who's in charge? Scott Baio refutes molestation claim by former co-star Nicole Eggert

Scott Baio is refuting a recent claim by his former "Charles in Charge" co-star suggesting that he molested Nicole Eggert when she was a minor.

Baio took to Facebook during the weekend to clear his name, claiming to have proof that she is "deliberately lying."

The 57-year-old actor posted a redacted letter from Baio's attorneys to the producers of "The Dr. Oz Show."

"This letter was sent to the Dr. Oz show when she attempted to pitch her story to them," Baio wrote on Facebook. "After they reviewed this evidence of her deceit, which is not only in her own words, but actually in her own voice, they cancelled the planned show. Other media has since done the same."

Baio went on to write that his attorneys "sent her and Alex Polinsky (another "Charles in Charge" co-star) a letter advising and requesting that they take their allegations to law enforcement for a full investigation. They have refused to do so."

The premise of "Charles in Charge," which aired from 1984 to 1990, centered around Baio's character helping the wife of a Navy officer and her father-in-law to care for her three children. Eggert played the oldest daughter, Jamie Powell, who was often the target of lustful eyes in the series.

Their relationship on the show was one of mutual respect, but it appears to be anything but now for them in real life.

In a Facebook Live post, Baio said post that Eggert's parents were on the set, as were members of the production crew. He also pointed out previous interviews with Eggert in which she spoke about wanting to work with him again.

Eggert, now 46, claimed that Baio's actions took place "way after" the show ended. But Baio said that, according to her IMDB page, Eggert would have been 18.

"She said it was way after Charles in Charge was done," Baio said. "Here's a front cover of her script from Charles dated May 18, 1990. OK, this is a show that aired in November of that year, so the production date was May 18 of 1990, and there were five more episodes after that show was filmed. So that makes her 18 years and 4 months old."

Baio, who has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and has a photo of them together as his Facebook profile picture, did admit that Eggert "seduced" him once at his home.

"Only after Nicole Eggert was proven to be dishonest in her 'sex at 17' allegations did she create a new story about sexual contact at an even younger age. For the record, they are false too," Baio wrote on Facebook. "But more tellingly, given her years long history of making claims of underage sex, why has she never mentioned this until her primary claim was proven wrong? Why is she unwilling to go to law enforcement with her claims? Is it not clear that this new story is just another false claim to distract you from her earlier lies?"

