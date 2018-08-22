Who wants to be next 'American Idol?'

People wake up before sunrise Wednesday to be among the first in line for "American Idol" auditions at the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

MIAMI - Who wants to be the next "American Idol?"

Talented hopefuls lined up early Wednesday at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, where auditions were being held for the sophomore season on ABC.

"(It's) kind of a legendary thing to say that you've done it," Eric Thivodeau, who was one of the first people in line, told Local 10 News. "You know, like, I remember watching it as a kid and always being like, 'Oh, that'd be so cool to do,' and now I'm, like, actually doing it."

Get it!!! He drove down to Miami from Orlando 🎤🎉 #AmericanIdol auditions !! pic.twitter.com/0DWsT0vgMM — Alex Finnie (@AlexCFinnie) August 22, 2018

The Miami auditions for the reality show's ABC debut introduced "American Idol" audiences to Michelle Sussett, who was a top-10 finalist. She was stopping by the auditions to encourage those hoping to be selected for the new season.

Auditions will move on to Orlando on Saturday.

