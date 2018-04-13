Will Ferrell, 3 others injured in overturned vehicle crash

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Actor Will Ferrell was one of four people hospitalized after being involved in an accident on a California highway Thursday evening.

KABC reports Ferrell was riding in an SUV that overturned on the 5 Freeway in Mission Viejo when the accident occurred.

One person is in critical condition. Ferrell and two other patients suffered only minor injuries.

Ferrell was placed on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance before being transported to the hospital.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

