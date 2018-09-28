Will Smith spends birthday week in Miami, dropping music video with Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony and Will Smith record the new song "Esta Rico" in Miami.

MIAMI - It's been nearly two decades since Will Smith welcomed the world to Miami.

Now the movie star and recording artist is back in the Magic City.

Smith teased his new song Thursday on Instagram, sharing a video of him in the studio with Latin pop singer Marc Anthony.

Hours later, the music video and single for "Esta Rico," performed by Smith, Anthony and Bad Bunny, was released.

Smith celebrated his 50th birthday Tuesday.

The "Bad Boys" star's connection to Miami goes back to 1995 with the release of the action-comedy movie. His hit single "Miami" was released Nov. 23, 1998, and climbed to No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

