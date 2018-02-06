World's Biggest Bounce House coming to Miami

MIAMI - If you're a jealous adult who can't understand why kids get to have all the fun in the bounce house, this news will have you jumping for joy.

The world's biggest bounce house will be visiting South Florida as part of its 2018 tour. That's right, this bounce house is so massive, it goes on tour.

The Big Bounce will be in Miami on March 23-25 at Pinecrest's Evelyn Greer Park.

At over 10,000 square feet of fun, the Big Bounce is a three-story bounce house for kids and adults who still want to be a kid.

The bounce house includes basketball hoops for "big-air" slam dunks, a giant slide, an obstacle course and a ball pit. A DJ will also MC the festivities to make sure you're groovin' in the house.

Sessions range from Toddler for children 3 and under to Adult Only where anyone 16+ can have fun.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.