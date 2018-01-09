WPLG debuts new digital channel Heroes and Icons

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - From stakeouts to shootouts, the Old West to outer space, WPLG's new digital channel Heroes and Icons has something for everybody.​

The channel launched Jan. 1 on WPLG's digital channel 10.3. General manager Bert Medina said the new H-I network is filling a unique niche.

"We are thrilled to bring South Floridians a new network where they will see programming they won't see anywhere else," Medina said.

From 6 a.m. to noon, the channel will feature classic westerns. From noon to 5 p.m., it will airs some of the best crime dramas ever made. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., superhero shows take center stage. Various "Star Trek" shows, which have quickly become the most-watched shows on the network, run from 8 p.m. to midnight.

While the H-I network features blasts from the past, it's gaining popularity with a whole new audience, and watching it is as easy as turning on your TV.

"If you're watching us off air, you just turn to 10.3, and see Heroes and Icons," Medina said.

You can also watch Heroes and Icons through your local cable provider:

Comcast/Xfinity: Channel 210

Atlantic Cable: Channel 655

Bluestream: Channel 163

