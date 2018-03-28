Zoo Miami welcomes another newborn giraffe

Ron Magill / Zoo Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Some things never get old, and the birth of a baby giraffe is on the list.

For the 52nd time in its history, Zoo Miami welcomed a newborn giraffe on Wednesday.

The new giraffe was born at 9:39 a.m. to Sabra, the mother, and Titan, the dad. The calf is Sabra's third.

Right after birth, the unnamed calf fell about 4-6 feet to the ground, which is completely normal. Baby giraffes weigh more than 100 pounds at birth and stand almost six feet tall.

Zoo Miami's new calf will undergo exams to learn its sex, although officials believe it is a male, and then will remain off exhibit with its mother so the two can bond before being introduced to the rest of the herd.

