Zoo Miami welcomes newborn endangered zebras

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE COUNTY - Zoo Miami celebrated the arrival of two newborn endangered zebras this week.

The male and female Grevy's zebras were born Feb. 3 after their mothers endured a gestation period of 13 months.

Grevy's zebras are the largest of the species and found in northern Kenya and Ethiopia. They are currently listed as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Following exams and private bonding time with their mothers, the two foals are now on exhibit with their families at the zoo.

Zoo Miami says the foals are the 21st and 22nd successful births of Grevy's zebras at the zoo.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.