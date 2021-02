Presidente Biden firma órdenes ejecutivas sobre inmigración

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas looks on as President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Faith-based organizations involved in refugee resettlement are celebrating President Joe Biden’s new executive order that intends to lift the number of refugees admitted to the U.S. to 125,000 — a massive increase compared to reduced numbers under former President Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)