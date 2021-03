Florida reporta 3,987 nuevos casos de COVID-19 y 29 muertes a causa del virus

FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Liana Fonseca looks away as she receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Miami. Despite the clamor to speed up the U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19, the first three months of the rollout suggest faster is not necessarily better. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)