Cuba iniciará inmunización masiva con su propia vacuna en junio

Technician Mayelin Mejias works with the "Soberana 02" COVID-19 vaccine at the packaging processing plant of the Finlay Vaccine Institute in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The director of the Finlay Institute said that Cuba hopes to immunize the countrys entire population this year with its own Soberana 02 vaccine. (Yamil Lage/Pool via AP)