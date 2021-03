Demócrata apoya la reapertura de centro de detención para menores migrantes no acompañados en Homestead

Unaccompanied minor Kaylee Samantha, 7, who said she came alone from Mexico, gets off of a small inflatable raft onto U.S. soil after being delivered by a smuggler in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She claims she is trying to reach relatives in the U.S. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)