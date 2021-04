Alerta de tormentas eléctricas en tres condados

Luke Dorris joined the Local 10 Weather Authority just in time for Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Brandon Orr joined the Local 10 News team in 2018.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

Severe thunderstorm watch for much of South Florida, not including the Florida Keys.

If you need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.