Lin-Manuel Miranda y alcalde inauguran centro de vacunación

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, bump elbows before they tour the grand opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site intended to jump-start the city's entertainment industry, in New York, Monday, April 12, 2021. At left is Miranda's father. Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, Pool)

