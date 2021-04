La policía de Columbus mata a una adolescente

A crowd gathers in front of the Ohio Statehouse during a protest Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Earlier Tuesday, police shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus just as the verdict was being announced in the trial for the killing of George Floyd. Police showed bodycam footage Tuesday night at a news conference of the officer shooting the girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

