Cuba evalúa Código de Familias; funcionaria quiere unión gay

On March 15, the Obama administration announced more changes to past policies. While a travel ban still prevents U.S. tourism in Cuba, now U.S. travelers can engage in individual educational tours of the island. Previously, Americans had to visit the island in groups that planned out their itineraries to make sure they were complying with U.S. government regulations. The new regulations still require travelers to keep records that show their travel had an educational focus. The announcement also allows Cubans to receive salaries in the United States, paving the way for Cuban baseball players to potentially join the Major Leagues without having to defect first. Cuba and Major League Baseball have been negotiating over how Cuba's formidable players could compete in the United States without using human traffickers to smuggle them from the island.

(CNN)