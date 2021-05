Opositor venezolano Leopoldo López: hay que negociar

Prominent opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez speaks during a press conference, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Lopez, who abandoned the Spanish ambassadors residence in Caracas in October and left Venezuela for Spain after years of frustrated efforts to oust the nations socialist president, is in Bogota for a meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

