Suben solicitudes del seguro por desempleo en EEUU

In this, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 photo, a now hiring sign is displayed on a street corner in North Miami Beach, Fla. Initial jobless claims in Florida dropped by more than half last week compared to the prior week, according to figures released Thursday, as unemployed Floridians continued facing problems signing up and receiving benefits because of difficulties with a computer system. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)