Así funcionan las herramientas para evadir la censura al internet en Cuba

Men use a pre-paid public wifi connection on their cell phones next to a park that's popular for connectivity, which costs money, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, July 14, 2021. The government responded to Sundays antigovernment protests by shutting down internet and mobile data services by the state-run phone monopoly, effectively cutting off social media. (AP Photo/Eliana Aponte)

