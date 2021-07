España: Juez recomienda juicio a Shakira por fraude fiscal

FILE - This Aug. 10, 2018 file photo shows Shakira performing in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. Shakira says she will pay homage to Latin culture alongside Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami. The Grammy winner, who turns 43 on Feb. 2, the day of the Super Bowl, is currently promoting a documentary and live concert album from her 2018 El Dorado World Tour, to be released worldwide on Nov. 13. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

(2018 Invision)