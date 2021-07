Largas colas para pruebas de COVID en Broward ilustran el aumento de contagios

Real-time look at the line for #COVID19 testing at Mills Pond Park @playlauderdale at least 2-hr wait-make sure you have:

☑️full tank of gas

☑️working A/C

☑️water, snacks and medicines you may need

during high-demand times.

➡️line closes at 4pm

➡️➡️➡️this site is CLOSED FRI & SAT pic.twitter.com/dbIYbj5B9T