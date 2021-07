Perseguidos en su país, nicaragüenses huyen de nuevo a EEUU

FILE - In this June 17, 2021 file photo, a billboard promoting President Daniel Ortega and his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo covers a truck driving through Managua, Nicaragua. The U.S. State Department announced Monday, July 12, 2021 it is revoking the travel visas of 100 legislators, judges and prosecutors who aided the regime of President Daniel Ortega. (AP Photo/Miguel Andres, File)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)