Casos y hospitalizaciones de COVID-19 una vez más en aumento en el condado de Miami-Dade

NEW: @Nicklaus4Kids Nicklaus Children's Hospital CMO Dr. Marcos Mestre tells me they are seeing an increase in cases. “Right now in the hospital we have 17 patients that are COVID-positive, 6 of them are in our ICU, 1 of them on a ventilator.” #Kids #COVID19 #SoundOn ▶️ (Thread) pic.twitter.com/u8fc40oW7O