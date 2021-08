Dos dólares se convierten en mil semanales de por vida para el ganador de la lotería de Florida

A scratch-off lottery ticket dispenser is displayed at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games as of Monday, Nov. 25. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation plans to launch sales of jackpot-style games Powerball and Mega Millions next year. Up to $80 million a year in lottery revenues will go toward improving state roads and bridges, or to match federal infrastructure funding. Any revenue over $80 million will go to public education. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)