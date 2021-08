Hong Kong endurece restricciones a viajeros de 16 países

Journalists wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus attend a press conference by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Lam said Tuesday that organizations who cross red lines in the city and disregard national security should disband, and that the government would not hesitate to cut ties with professional groups that turn political. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

