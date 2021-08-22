Retiran los cargos contra exjugador de Hurricanes arrestado por violencia doméstica

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Se han retirado los cargos contra un ex jugador de futbol de la Universidad de Miami que fue acusado de violencia doméstica.
Avantae Williams fue arrestado el mes pasado por agresión agravada contra su novia, que en ese momento tenía 31 semanas de embarazo.
Los Hurricanes despidieron a Williams tras el arresto.
La policía alegó que Williams tomó a su novia por el pelo fuera de su apartamento, antes de tirarla al suelo.
Ahora que ha sido absuelto, no se sabe si será reintegrado al equipo.
Thanks be to God that the truth came out and all charges against me were dropped. As the father of a daughter and son I will always focus on my responsibility to set the right example of how women should be treated. In the future, I want to help others who face false charges.— Avantae Williams (@TaeWilliams0) August 21, 2021