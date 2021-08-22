Partly Cloudy icon
Retiran los cargos contra exjugador de Hurricanes arrestado por violencia doméstica

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Se han retirado los cargos contra un ex jugador de futbol de la Universidad de Miami que fue acusado de violencia doméstica.

Avantae Williams fue arrestado el mes pasado por agresión agravada contra su novia, que en ese momento tenía 31 semanas de embarazo.

Los Hurricanes despidieron a Williams tras el arresto.

La policía alegó que Williams tomó a su novia por el pelo fuera de su apartamento, antes de tirarla al suelo.

Ahora que ha sido absuelto, no se sabe si será reintegrado al equipo.

