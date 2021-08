Colombia abrirá vacunación contra COVID a mayores de 12 años

Jeimmer Alejandro Riveros, 9, carries a shovel, followed by his mother, Nubia Rocio Gaona, 37, and his brother David, 14, as they walk on a road that leads to their small farm in Chipaque, Colombia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. The small-time farming mother and two sons are reinventing themselves as YouTubers due to a quarantine ordered by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, teaching others how to grow vegetables at home and providing self-starter kits that they deliver through a local courier. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

