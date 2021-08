Tribunal argentino ordena reabrir causa de vacunatorio VIP

A nurse prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Nestor Kirchner Cultural Center, the largest cultural center in Latin America, where security forces are being vaccinated for COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Argentina is speeding up its vaccination process amid a severe, second wave. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

