Cristiano Ronaldo regresa a Manchester United tras 12 años

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021 file photo Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second team goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and Portugal at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary. Video from the game showed Hungarian fans chanting "Cristiano homosexual!" at Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo during the match. In 2017, FIFA, soccer's international governing body, fined the Hungarian Football Federation $22,000 after Hungarian fans directed the same chant at Ronaldo at a World Cup qualifier in Budapest. (Bernadett Szabo/Pool via AP, File)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)