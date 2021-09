Florida amplía número de sitios de tratamiento con anticuerpos monoclonales: Aquí es donde se puede conseguir

A nurse enters a monoclonal antibody site, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Numerous sites are open around the state offering monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to tour the state touting the use of monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for those who get sick with COVID-19 and to relieve pressure on hospitals. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

