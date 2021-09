Florida puede seguir castigando a las escuelas por mandatos de máscara — por ahora

Student Winston Wallace, 9, raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Miami. Public schools in Miami-Dade County have a strict mask mandate to guard against coronavirus infections. A Florida judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 8, that the state cannot enforce a ban on public schools mandating the use of masks to guard against the coronavirus, while an appeals court sorts out whether the ban is ultimately legal. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)