FDLE envía el caso del tiroteo del camión de UPS al fiscal estatal de Broward

Authorities walk near a UPS truck and other vehicles at the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Miramar, Fla. Four people, including a UPS driver, were killed Thursday after robbers stole the drivers truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy Florida intersection during rush hour, the FBI said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

