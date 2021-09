Llega más ayuda para inquilinos en peligro de desalojo en EEUU

From left, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other progressive lawmakers advocate for reimposing a nationwide eviction moratorium that lapsed last month, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

