Florida suma 5.056 contagios y 4 muertes por COVID

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, teacher Vanessa Rosario greets students outside of iPrep Academy on the first day of school, in Miami. Florida school districts can legally require their students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a judge ruled Friday, Aug. 27, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

