Biden, papa abordarán virus, pobreza y clima en el Vaticano

US President Joe Biden, left, talks to Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis on Friday at the Vatican, where the worlds two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty. The president takes pride in his Catholic faith, using it as moral guidepost to shape many of his social and economic policies. (Vatican Media via AP)

(Vatican Media)