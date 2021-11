Bannon se entrega, tras ignorar citación de Congreso

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office, Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, in Washington. Bannon has surrendered to federal authorities to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating Januarys insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

