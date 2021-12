Florida se acerca al récord de COVID con más de 26.000 nuevos casos en un día

Lenarco Velasco gets a COVID-19 PCR test, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Miami. President Biden is promising to open new COVID-19 testing sites and distribute hundreds of millions of free rapid tests as part of a plan to fight surging infections, but the stepped up efforts wont come in time for people scouring drug stores or waiting hours in the cold to find out if theyre infected ahead of the holidays. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

