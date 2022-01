Policía de Davie busca a mujer que desapareció ‘bajo circunstancias sospechosas’

#MissingAdult: Haneul Oh was last seen in Davie on December 20th, 2021. Oh went missing under suspicious circumstances. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haneul Oh is urged to contacted #DaviePD at (954) 693-8290. #missing #bolo #daviefl #daviepolice #daviepd pic.twitter.com/EpVMelDE5D