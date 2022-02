Alcalde y candidato a gobernador piden que se investiguen los cambios en la identificación de los votantes tras reporte de Local 10

A voter makes her way into a polling place at Sea Castle Elementary School in Miramar, Fla., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Eleven Democrats are on the ballot in Tuesday's primary special election for the seat of Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in April after suffering from pancreatic cancer.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)