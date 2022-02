Colombiano que trabajaba como diplomático venezolano era informante de la DEA

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2021 file photo, pedestrians walk near a poster asking for the freedom of Colombian businessman and Venezuelan special envoy Alex Saab, and that reads in Spanish "They haven't been able to bend him," in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelas government quietly offered in 2020 to release imprisoned Americans, the so-called Citgo 6 along with two former Green Berets tied to a failed cross border raid, in exchange for the U.S. letting go Saab, a key financier of President Nicols Maduro, who was extradited to Miami in Oct. 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

