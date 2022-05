Muertes por COVID en EEUU alcanzan el millón

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sara Atkins poses for a photo, in Wynnewood, Pa., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, while holding a pillow with an image of her father Andy Rotman-Zaid, who died of COVID-19 in December 2020. She channels her grief into fighting for global vaccination and better access to health care to honor her father. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)