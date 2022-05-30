‘Por los que dieron todo’: Fort Lauderdale celebra el Día de los Caídos con homenaje en el cementerio

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Eric Hill se sentó en un banco en el cementerio Lauderdale Memorial Park.
Hill estaba cerca de donde fueron enterrados sus padres y lo suficientemente cerca como para ver un desfile en honor al personal militar estadounidense que murió mientras servía en las fuerzas armadas.
“Yo estaba en el ejército, mi papá estaba en el ejército, por lo tanto, mi mamá estaba en el ejército. Estoy aquí en recuerdo de ellos y recuerdo de todos los soldados caídos”.
La libertad estadounidense no es libre, dijo. Judy Barlow observó a su esposo que actuaba en una banda patriótica de veteranos durante la ceremonia anual el lunes por la mañana.
“Creo que es algo maravilloso honrar a nuestros hombres y mujeres que murieron al servicio de nuestro país”, dijo Barlow.
Marking this Memorial Day with American Legion Post 321 and members of our community. We remember and honor the lives of the courageous men and women, of our armed forces, who have fought and given their lives for the freedoms we enjoy as Americans.#CooperCity #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/qqyLHwwq2D— City of Cooper City (@CooperCityGOV) May 30, 2022
Memorial Day is a time to honor, reflect, and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We salute the fallen and thank them for our freedom. Happy #MemorialDay! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XsRqYZiAp3— City of Hialeah (@cityofhialeah) May 30, 2022
On this Memorial Day, we pause to reflect, remember, and honor all the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.— U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) May 30, 2022
You will never be forgotten. 🇺🇸#memorialday pic.twitter.com/wnzzSWmdmP
(1/2) Memorial Day Prayer - via @USCCB— Archdiocese of Miami (@CatholicMiami) May 30, 2022
God of power and mercy,
you destroy war and put down earthly pride.
Banish violence from our midst and wipe away our tears, that we may all deserve to be called your sons and daughters. pic.twitter.com/vhVlefORPl
On this #MemorialDay, we remember those who served to protect our country and our freedom. Their courage and dedication will never be forgotten. 🇺🇸#BeMDC pic.twitter.com/2p3jDjYAlX— Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) May 30, 2022
On #MemorialDay, we pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. The soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and other uniformed servicemembers who put their country above all else deserve our highest respect and appreciation. We will always remember them. pic.twitter.com/xtJH9Vzy6q— Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) May 30, 2022