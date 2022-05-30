83º

Espanol

‘Por los que dieron todo’: Fort Lauderdale celebra el Día de los Caídos con homenaje en el cementerio

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Espanol
Fort Lauderdale officials marked Memorial Day with a ceremony at a cemetery on Monday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Eric Hill se sentó en un banco en el cementerio Lauderdale Memorial Park.

Hill estaba cerca de donde fueron enterrados sus padres y lo suficientemente cerca como para ver un desfile en honor al personal militar estadounidense que murió mientras servía en las fuerzas armadas.

“Yo estaba en el ejército, mi papá estaba en el ejército, por lo tanto, mi mamá estaba en el ejército. Estoy aquí en recuerdo de ellos y recuerdo de todos los soldados caídos”.

La libertad estadounidense no es libre, dijo. Judy Barlow observó a su esposo que actuaba en una banda patriótica de veteranos durante la ceremonia anual el lunes por la mañana.

“Creo que es algo maravilloso honrar a nuestros hombres y mujeres que murieron al servicio de nuestro país”, dijo Barlow.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter